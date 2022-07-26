Sandra Bullock opens up about decision to step away from acting The Miss Congeniality star has had a storied career

Sandra Bullock has maintained a position as one of the most bankable and beloved stars in Hollywood, so it came as a surprise to many when she announced her decision to step away from acting.

MORE: Sandra Bullock reveals how trouble with her daughter introduced her to Channing Tatum

Back in June, the actress elaborated on her decision made in favor of spending more time with her family, particularly kids Louis and Laila.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Brad Pitt and his secret with Sandra Bullock at the Bullet Train premiere

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: "I don't want to be beholden to anyone's schedule other than my own.”

"I'm so burnt out. I'm so tired, and I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it."

MORE: Exclusive: Brad Pitt praises friendship with Sandra Bullock: 'She would drop anything for me'

The actress has said in numerous interviews that she isn't sure of how long she'll be gone for, confessing: "I really don't know.

"Work has always been steady for me, and I've been so lucky. I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch. It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge.

Sandra decided to step away from acting to spend time with her kids

"I said to myself, 'Stop looking for it here because it doesn't exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you.'"

The 58-year-old also expanded on the unprecedented success and staying power of her most recent outing, The Lost City co-starring Channing Tatum, which she also produced.

MORE: Sandra Bullock attends special premiere in show-stopping gown with rarely seen family member

MORE: Sandra Bullock's top secret property portfolio - 17 epic homes

"Women of a certain age that aren't 18 don't go out on the first weekend. We have other [expletive] to take care of … like families and careers," she said.

"That's why, if you're lucky, you have a movie that sticks around. This movie made it worth the trip to the movie theater."

The star's most recent project was The Lost City

The film became one of the highest comedic grossing projects of the pandemic era and marked a return to the action-adventure rom-com genre. Sandra will appear briefly in the upcoming Brad Pitt-starrer Bullet Train, due for release this August.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.