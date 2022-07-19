Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence after setback – as wife Nicola Peltz celebrates The couple tied the knot in April

It's been a difficult week so far for Brooklyn Beckham.

But on Monday he returned to Instagram with a brand new Story for his fans.

WATCH: Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham dancing together!

It was recently confirmed that fashion brand Superdry have chosen to no longer work with Brooklyn, less than a year after he signed a deal worth a reported £1million.

In a statement, the company stated it has now "decided to work with a different range of talent" for its Spring/Summer 2022 campaign.

Brooklyn was announced as Superdry's brand ambassador in November

Brooklyn put any feelings of disappointment aside, however, as he took to social media with a sweet celebration.

Wife Nicola Peltz had earlier shared a snapshot showing her holding up a copy of Tatler with her on the cover, noting that it now comes with a free pair of sunglasses.

He shared a loving message for his wife Nicola on his Stories

Brooklyn, 23, reposted the image, adding a caption of his own. He wrote: “My Mrs PeltzBeckham. Such a proud husband xx. So proud of you @nicolaannepeltzbeckham you look so gorgeous xx love you so much [love hearts].”

It was during her interview with Tatler that 27-year-old Nicola spoke about Brooklyn’s career struggles. He had initially hoped to become a professional football player like his dad but was dropped by London club Arsenal's youth team before he turned 16.

Nicola and Brooklyn married in April

He also dabbled in fashion photography and modelling before finding his passion for cooking. But Nicola admitted to the publication that her husband had felt "a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn't love it".

She further revealed that Brooklyn now has her father, billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, to turn to for business advice.

Brooklyn is developing his passion for cooking

"Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and also business things and it's really sweet. I watch him call my dad and say, 'What do you think about this?' I love watching him learn from my dad," she shared.

