Brooklyn Beckham's heartfelt gesture for Nicola Peltz's grandmother revealed

Brooklyn Beckham made the most heartfelt gesture to Nicola Peltz's beloved grandmother, Gina, on Monday whilst celebrating her 94th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nicola revealed in a Q+A with her 2.7 million followers that Brooklyn cooked for her "Naunni" for her special milestone after a fan asked, "Has B ever cooked for someone's special event?"

WATCH: Nicola Peltz's grandmother reacts to Brooklyn Beckham's cooking

The 27-year-old replied: "Always! He did for my Naunni's birthday! With a heart eyes and birthday-smiley emoji, on a sweet video of her grandmother, trying Brooklyn's impressive pasta dish.

In the clip, after trying her meal, the 94-year-old threw her hands up in the air and said "I love it!" Whilst surrounded by pink, gold and white balloons.

Nicola shared the update on Instagram

In another sentimental clip shared by Nicola from Gina's epic celebrations, Brooklyn was captured saying his special birthday message to his new grandmother-in-law.

He said: "Happy birthday I love you so much, I am so honoured to be here on your birthday. You are so amazing and you look so gorgeous today, thank you for letting me into your gorgeous family. I hope you enjoy the day."

To which she replied: "You're so beautiful thank you… thank you so much you're a doll!" and the pair shared a hug.

Captioning the clip and other posts dedicated to her grandmother, Nicola penned: "Happy 94th birthday to our queen Bunny! Your smile is so contagious it lights up the world. I love you with all my heart. Thank you for being the sunshine of our family (second slide melts my heart into a puddle ~ look at her face)."

The present is incredible

It's no secret that Nicola has a very special bond with Gina, who also goes by the name "Bunny" as she played a very special role in the newlyweds lavish wedding in April, taking the role of Maid of Honour.

One of Nicola's wedding gifts from Brooklyn's grandmother Sandra Beckham, even had a special dedication to Bunny as Sandra gifted Nicola an incredibly personal pair of Nike Air Force 1 trainers with sentimental drawings and messages.

As well as butterflies, roses and a replica of Brooklyn's tattooed cherubs drawn on the white shoes, there also appears to be the name of Nicola's beau and the word 'Bunny' written on the side.

