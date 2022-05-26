Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's unusual wedding entertainment revealed The couple tied the knot on 9 April

Some six weeks after Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot in a star-studded wedding and further details about their big day are still being revealed.

On Wednesday, Nicola took to Instagram to share a series of new photos from the big day – and fans spotted a surprising face amongst the invitees.

The picture shows acclaimed illusionist David Blaine reaching out to shake the hand of Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz. David had a deck of cards in his hand and bride Nicola can be seen clapping as she watches their interaction.

It's thought that David provided some close-up magic during cocktail hour at the wedding reception, during which guests were served a special cherry blossom cocktail.

Fans spotted David Blaine in Nicola's latest wedding photo carousel

He was by no means the only famous performer at the nuptials. Marc Anthony – who is godfather to Cruz Beckham – sang four songs at the reception, while DJ Fat Tony was in charge of the afterparty.

It comes after the mother of the groom, Victoria Beckham, opened up about the Miami celebration in an interview with Grazia.

"It's a big deal, your child getting married. I was very emotional. David's speech was beautiful," she revealed.

Victoria admitted she was "very emotional" on the big day

For the occasion, fashion designer Victoria opted for a slinky silver gown, complete with delicate spaghetti straps, an elegant plunge neckline and striking lace accents adorned across the bodice; a signature of Victoria's iconic style.

"It took me quite a while to figure out what I wanted to wear," the mother-of-four said of her outfit. "The day wasn't about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola. So I wanted to look appropriate, and really to be comfortable and to feel like myself."

Brooklyn is David and Victoria's eldest child

Her daughter Harper was the perfect bridesmaid, and Victoria confirmed that her "angelic, sweet and simple" dress was Nicola's vision.

Of the wedding reception, she added: "Marc and Fat Tony did an amazing job too – they always do," remarked Victoria. "It seems like yesterday that David was holding Brooklyn in his little purple cowboy hat and outfit at our wedding – now our baby is married."

