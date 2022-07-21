Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham go their separate ways after romantic European honeymoon The couple got married in April

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham recently jetted off on their ultra-romantic European honeymoon but have since parted ways after new wife Nicola shared a photo with fans on social media.

The 27-year-old actress shared a stunning photo for fans on her Instagram feed of a lavish bouquet of white roses, along with a romantic note from her husband Brooklyn.

The handwritten note read: "I love you and miss you! From Brooklyn." The Bates Motel star replied: "@brooklynbeckham I love you beyond," with a white love heart and tearful smiley-face emoji.

Despite the wedding celebrations being well and truly over, the husband-and-wife duo look more in love than ever as Nicola also shared two blurry photos from their special trip.

Brooklyn sent Nicola the most beautiful flowers

The loved-up snaps show the couple kissing beneath a fireworks display. Captioning the pictures, Nicola penned: "Honeymooners. I love you my forever."

Brooklyn replied to the sweet snaps and commented: "Mine xx," with six red love heart emojis.

Fans went wild for the romantic update and left countless red love heart emojis on the star's post.

The pair were captured under the fireworks

One wrote: "THE couple," with" three pink love hearts. A second added: "YOU GUYS ARE A WONDERFUL COUPLE!!!" with five love-heart smiley emojis.

A third added: "An iconic couple." A fourth added, "Awww so sweet," with a red love heart emoji.

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot on 9 April 2022, at her father Nelson Peltz's impressive home in Palm Beach, Florida, estimated to be worth a whopping $103 million (£76 million).

Nelson and Claudia joined the newly-weds for part of their honeymoon

Nicola is incredibly close to her parents so much so that they even joined her and Brooklyn on their stunning European honeymoon.

Nelson and Claudia Peltz were pictured enjoying a lavish yacht trip in a photo shared by their son Will, who also shared a snapshot of Nicola and Brooklyn enjoying the same view.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old captured his sister looking more relaxed than ever as she sat with Brooklyn and other close friends and family around a table on a luxury yacht.

