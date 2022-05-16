Jason Momoa reveals actress he is dating - and it's not Kate Beckinsale The star has previously joked about his post-marriage dating life

Jason Momoa is off the market, and he is taken by someone who is not who you think!

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

Following his divorce from Lisa Bonnet after having been married from 2017 to 2022, the actor most recently sparked dating rumors with none other than Kate Beckinsale, after they were seen intimately chatting at Vanity Fair's Oscars after party.

The two however were both quick to shut down the fast spreading rumors, with Kate joking that she was dating herself, while he said he was simply being chivalrous.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for Sweet Girl starring Jason

MORE: Jason Momoa trades $3.5m mansion for campervan life amid split from wife

Now there's no need to clarify further, since People reports he's dating another Hollywood bombshell.

Jason is currently going out with Mexican actress Eiza González, who has previously starred alongside Rosamund Pike in I Care a Lot, as well as in Ambulance, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal.

"They are dating. He cares about her. He's in a great place, working on Fast X," a source told People.

Jason at the premiere of Eiza's new movie

Though private about their budding romance, the 42-year-old supported his new girl by attending the premiere for her latest action movie.

MORE: Hollywood beefs up: Muscle-bound A-listers filling cinema screens

MORE: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have tied the knot in California ceremony

Another insider also made it clear that they are in the beginning stages of a potential relationship, explaining: "They're both busy with work but are having fun together. It's nothing serious yet."

Eiza looked drop dead gorgeous at the latest Met Gala

Jason is booked and busy for the next few months as he expands his repertoire by working on films not only as an actor but also as a director and producer, including in films and series such as Ko'olau the Defiant One, Frosty the Snowman, and a yet to be titled project with Will Ferrel.

Eiza is just as busy filming Apple TV's Extrapolations, which details "unanticipated stories of how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale." It also features Sienna Miller and Meryl Streep.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.