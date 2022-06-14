Jason Momoa is single once again as break-up from Eiza González is confirmed The two started dating in February

Jason Momoa is back on the market! Just a month after it was revealed he has been dating I Care a Lot actress Eiza González, People Magazine reports they have already split.

Rumors first swirled of the couple's relationship, which reportedly started in February, later in May, after the actor discreetly stepped out in support of his ex-girlfriend by walking the red carpet of the premiere of Ambulance, in which she stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

People cited a source as revealing the reason for their break-up was the two not being as compatible as they might have initially thought.

A spokesperson for Jason first confirmed the relationship in May by saying: "They are dating. He cares about her. He's in a great place, working on Fast X."

When it was first revealed that the two were dating, supposedly exclusively but still casually, sources said: "Right now it's not a very serious situation and they're both just seeing where it goes… They've been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules."

Jason showed up for Eiza at the premiere of Ambulance

Fans of the Aquaman actor have been on high alert for news about his relationship status following his divorce from Lisa Bonnet after having been married from 2017 to 2022.

Before Eiza, he most recently sparked dating rumors with none other than Kate Beckinsale, after they were seen intimately chatting at Vanity Fair's Oscars after party.

The star has been busy spending time in Rome filming the tenth installment of Fast & Furious

Despite the break-up, the 42-year-old has a lot on his plate in upcoming months, as he expands his repertoire by working on films not only as an actor but also as a director and producer, including in movies and series such as Ko'olau the Defiant One, Frosty the Snowman, and a yet to be titled project with Will Ferrel.

Eiza is just as busy filming Apple TV's Extrapolations, which details "unanticipated stories of how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale." It also features Sienna Miller and Meryl Streep.

