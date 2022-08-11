Savannah Guthrie teased on the air by co-star for tardiness The NBC star made a rare slip-up

Savannah Guthrie always strives to be as professional as can be, so on the rare occasion that she slipped up, her co-star gave her some good-natured ribbing.

The Today star documented her late arrival to the show for the latest morning installment due to having overslept, sharing a selfie from her car less than 30 minutes before the show was to start.

"Overslept big time. It's 6:34 AM and I'm still in the car," she wrote, followed by a few panicked clips of hers quickly dropping into the studio and rushing off to hair and make-up.

Five minutes before she was supposed to go on the air, Savannah captured herself running into the studio to occupy her seat next to Craig Melvin.

After sharing that Hoda had the morning off for her birthday week, Craig responded: "You almost had the morning off as well," which had Savannah burst out giggling.

"Savannah Guthrie rolled in about 15 minutes ago," he added. "She overslept! She is normal!" with Savannah calling herself a "terrifying sight" as she blitzed through hair and make-up.

Savannah documented her late arrival to the show

Of course, Craig was having quite a lot of fun with the situation and half an hour into the show, brought it up again with a clip Savannah shared on social media.

Set to Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill, it saw a harried Savannah running up the stairs as one of her assistants caught her arriving late.

"I know, I know. I can't even. I can't even," she kept on repeating, motioning to her watch as she rushed off to get ready mere minutes before she was slated to go live.

The NBC star did share later that despite all the chaos, her husband, Michael Feldman, was still just as much in her camp as always, sharing a screenshot of a text he sent saying: "You made it AND you look hot."

Her husband couldn't have been more supportive

Savannah began gushing over her husband, writing: "Nomination for Husband of the Year," and calling him her "schmoopie."

