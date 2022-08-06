Savannah Guthrie asks for assistance as she details culinary problem at home The NBC star tried her hardest

Savannah Guthrie's fans have been following along on her journey in the kitchen over the past few months, especially since the start of her show Starting From Scratch.

While season one came to an end earlier in the year, the Today star has been learning and growing as a chef day by day, and keeps her followers in the loop for the wins and fails.

On Instagram, she shared a pair of snapshots of a batch of chocolate chip cookies that she had prepared, that looked delicious except for the fact that they had become flat, more like biscuits.

Savannah seemed confused by the output, and issued a cry for help on social media, asking her followers: "Internet, why do my cookies turn out flat like this? This is a new problem I'm encountering."

Many of her loyal fans came to her aid with a variety of solutions, although a common one went along the lines of: "Butter is too soft or add more flour."

Another suggested: "Try using butter flavored Crisco instead of butter," although a third didn't seem to mind and simply wrote: "Those are the best kind! Especially if they are chewy! Well done!"

Savannah asked for assistance regarding a particular cookie problem

The NBC star's exploits in the kitchen have become a recurring theme on her social media, when she's not sharing snippets from incredible stories she is taking on or glimpses into family life with husband Michael Feldman and kids Vale and Charley.

And they were the subject of her newest set of photographs, featuring her two children, primarily Charley, helping her make a batch of cake pops.

She showed the process of them meticulously adding sticks to each of the cake pops and then layering them with icing and sprinkles.

In their final wrapped form, they ended up looking much more impressive than you'd think, or at least more than Savannah thought.

The Today star and her kids whipped up a batch of cake pops

In her caption, she joked: "From a crime scene of sprinkles to this not-terrible finished product! We are darn proud of ourselves!! #mediocrity #mediocrebaking #mediocrebakersofinstagram."

