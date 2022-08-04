Savannah Guthrie wows in stylish swimsuit photo with a twist during evening by the pool The Today star is living her best life!

Savannah Guthrie is making the most of the warm weather and has the perfect backyard to do so!

The Today star took to Instagram this week to share a series of sun-soaked snapshots of herself with her children enjoying the evening outside by their swimming pool.

The mother-of-two was dressed in a stylish long-sleeved red swimsuit adorned with a botanical print.

VIDEO: A look at Savannah Guthrie's family life away from Today

Savannah looked stylish teaming the swimsuit with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat, and was all smiles as she posed alongside her mini-me daughter Vale and son Charles.

Fans were quick to comment on the photos with many admiring her bathing suit choice. "Love the swimsuit," one wrote, while another remarked: "You look lovely." A third added: "Precious moments - enjoy every minute."

Savannah had enjoyed a day off from Today to spend time with her family at home.

Savannah Guthrie shared a stunning photo of herself in a stylish swimsuit

The star has been taking a lot of days vacation during the summer holidays so that she can spend quality time with her children.

Savannah shares Vale and Charles with husband Michael Feldman.

The Today star loves nothing more than being a mom and enjoys working alongside fellow mothers at work, who are always able to help reassure each other during challenging parenting moments.

Savannah with youngest child, son Charles

In an interview with co-anchor Hoda Kotb earlier in the year, the pair chatted to Good Housekeeping magazine about balancing work and parenthood.

Savannah told the publication: "Sometimes it’s enjoyable to just vent to each other. We trade parenting tips or ideas, or sometimes I listen to Hoda FaceTime with her kids. It's amazing to be in a very high-pressure job but also have someone who understands the other high-pressure job you have and can carry it with you. They're not going to judge if you are bringing some of that to work."

Savannah also opened up about being an "older mom", explaining: "I'm glad my kids don’t have the stressed, anxious and insecure 30-year-old version of me. The peace and calmness that comes with age is a great thing for kids to see in action."

