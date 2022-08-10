Savannah Guthrie goes head to head with Today co-stars during hilarious game show segment The Today stars had the best time playing Password!

Savannah Guthrie let her hair down on Tuesday's Today as she showed off her competitive side on the show.

The NBC star was more than enthusiastic as she competed alongside Sheinelle Jones in a game of Password when Jimmy Fallon stopped by in the studio.

Savannah and Sheinelle were up against Craig Melvin and Al Roker, and triumphantly won. Savannah started singing Queen's We are the Champions with Sheinelle the moment they realised they had defeated the boys.

She then shared the footage on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Celebrating like we won the megamillions. It’s the little things."

Fans were more than thrilled to see Savannah's enthusiastic reaction to the win, with one writing: "What a wonderful and humble team, love it!" while another wrote: "Ladies that love to win!" A third added: "This was very entertaining. You guys had me laughing."

Savannah was joined by Craig once again on Tuesday's show as Hoda Kotb was off work for her birthday.

Savannah Guthrie and Sheinelle Jones had so much fun competiting against Al Roker and Craig Melvin!

The TV star looked like she had a wonderful time with her family as she marked her special day, and was also inundated with birthday messages from her famous friends and co-stars.

Savannah paid a sweet tribute to Hoda on Instagram alongside a series of photos of them together on set. It read: "She is our sunshine. Happy birthday, @hodakotb!!!" Jenna Bush Hager - who hosts the Fourth Hour of the show with Hoda - also paid tribute.

The mother-of-three wrote: "May we all roll with life the way this bright light does—@hodakotb Happiest birthday—how we love you."

Savannah was very happy to have won Password!

Sheinelle also shared a heartfelt message for her friend and co-star. It read: "I couldn't let another moment go by without wishing this beautiful soul a happy birthday!! These are the pics that popped up in my iphone when I searched Hoda... so fun. When I had Covid last Christmas, you know who was the first to call me and help me while I cried like a baby? Hoda.

"When my grandfather passed, you know who the first to call me? Hoda. She's the real deal. @hodakotb - I hope you felt the love today. I admire the way you exude warmth and compassion each day. You also have 'the best' stories during commercial breaks. Happy Birthday!!"

