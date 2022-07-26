Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie deliver bad news about climate on Today Climate change is a huge problem around the world

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are back together on Today, having reunited following their respective vacations.

The duo are the first to deliver breaking news, along with lighthearted showbiz gossip to their viewers around the United States, and on Tuesday's show they had a worrying segment about climate change.

The pair were not long into the show before they told watchers at home about California's wildfires - which are the worst of the season.

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb's family life away from the spotlight

"Thousands of homes are at risk," Hoda explained, and while she said that firefighters had made "progress", the fire was "so big" that it was visible from space.

Also on the show, Hoda and Savannah delivered more upbeat news reports too, including the fact that the Mega Millions jackpot is nearing $1 billion, and the efforts being put into place to help protect pandas.

On Monday's show, meanwhile, Hoda and Savannah found themselves in an unconventional discussion on air about the concept of baby talk.

Thousands of people in California are fleeing this summer’s largest wildfire in the area. pic.twitter.com/BEi1HBAjYc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 26, 2022

Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie opened up about the devastating wildfires

The reported on a new study about the impact baby talk around the world has on the development of newborns, and the segment ended with the hosts joking with Tom Llamas, who had told them: "My mom still talks to me in baby talk and the results have been off the charts."

"Do you want us to talk to you in baby talk Tommy?" Savannah replied laughing, as co-host Sheinelle Jones then ended the segment for the commercial, telling viewers: "We'll be right back!" as Savannah echoed: "Oh yes we will, oh yes we will!"

Hoda had enjoyed some time off work last week, while Savannah has also taken some of the summer off to spend with her family. Hoda is a doting mom to daughters Haley and Hope, who she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Savannah, meanwhile, is mom to her two children Vale and Charles, who she shares with husband Mike. Both being working moms on a busy morning news show results in the pair often coming to each other for advice.

Hoda and Savannah have a close working relationship

The pair spoke about supporting each other at work during an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine. "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did," Hoda revealed.

"And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me.

"But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

