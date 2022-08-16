Reba McEntire surprises fans with iconic throwback amid sentimental career anniversary

Reba McEntire is getting fans in a real nostalgic – and emotional – mood with her latest tribute.

MORE: Reba McEntire clears up confusion surrounding COVID-19 battle as she reveals what really happened

The singer left her followers in total awe, and in disbelief of how quickly time passes, as she took to Instagram to acknowledge a very special anniversary.

She revealed that it had officially been a whopping 45 years since she released her eponymous album that launched her lengthy and storied career back in 1977.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reba reveals how she met her boyfriend

MORE: Reba McEntire set to make epic acting return in dramatic crime show

The singer had an emotional look back at her music journey, and in the heartfelt tribute, added a clip from one of her very first performances, at none other than the Grand Ole Opry, a lifelong dream and major milestone for any country music singer.

Reba looks unrecognizable in the throwback she shared, appearing almost cherub-like with her baby face and signature red curls as she posed for her very first album cover. She was twenty-two years old at the time.

The album picture has quite the vintage and 1970s look to it, with a brown and rust hued, sepia-like filter and heavy grain. For the special shot, Reba wore a delicate white blouse with frilly lace throughout it.

The impressive throwback

In the caption of the anniversary post, she wrote: "Happy 45th anniversary to the album that started it all, Reba McEntire!"

MORE: How Reba McEntire really feels about stepson's divorce from Kelly Clarkson

MORE: Reba McEntire makes relatable 'hot girl summer' confession with new throwback

She also added: "On my first recorded Grand Ole Opry performance on April 25, 1978, I sang 'Why Can't He Be You' from this album. Thanks to @opry for sharing this footage!"

Reba has made an undeniable impact on country music for nearly fifty years

The clip from her unforgettable first Opry performance showcases her impactful and never-changing voice as she sings the moody ballad.

Fans were quick to shower Reba with love and admiration, writing: "Love you Reba!! Love all your music and have seen you many times and still love your early music the most!!!" and: "Happy Anniversary Reba!! Love the songs…" as well as: "One of my favorites," plus another follower added: "Always a beautiful and talented lady!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.