Reba McEntire makes relatable 'hot girl summer' confession with new throwback

Reba McEntire is nothing if not an underrated style superstar, and her fans on social media can't wait for her style statements each time she posts.

The singer took on the "hot girl summer" trend herself by sharing a throwback image that looked just as heat-stricken as advertised.

In the photograph, Reba stood on a dock wearing a V-neck white tee, a matching hooded jacket, and white sneakers as well.

She topped it off with a pair of ripped light blue jeans and a cropped cut, a more unconventional look for her, which she still pulled off just as well.

Reba paired the image with her own relatable confession about hot girl summer, writing: "If you mean sweating in places you didn't know you could sweat, then yes, it is still hot girl summer. #tbt #throwbackthursday #summer."

Fans filled her comments with flame emojis and some even joked along with her, with one saying: "That's the exact thing I used to say about visiting Texas! I really think it should be their state motto."

Reba gave fans a dose of hot girl summer

Another added: "Also this outfit is totally in TODAY," while a third commented: "I love you Reba! You are just amazing, and so real! I love that about you!"

The country superstar may have had some knockout styles when she first started out, but her fashion game continues to stay strong to this day.

One of her recent most popular ensembles came at a time less afflicted by a heat wave, when she attended and performed at the 94th Academy Awards back in March.

The singer looked incredible in an emerald green Dolce & Gabbana gown with an asymmetrical neckline and stiff padded shoulders.

The country singer stunned her fans at the recent Oscars

It also allowed her to show off her trim physique and even featured a high slit through which she poked through her leg and strappy matching heels.

