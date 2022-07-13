Reba McEntire admits she was in a 'tailspin' after heartbreaking death of her mom The country music singer lost her mother in 2020

Reba McEntire is looking forward to a jam-packed year as her busy work schedule will see her hit the road again and embark on two major acting projects.

But just two years ago, the country music singer's world came to a crashing halt when she sadly lost her mother, Jacqueline 'Jackie' McEntire, who died of bladder cancer aged 93, just days before the US was hit with strict restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH: Reba McEntire reveals how she met boyfriend Rex Linn after death of her mom

"I was in Oklahoma helping my brother and sisters take care of Momma, flying back and forth to Nashville [tour] rehearsals," Reba recalled of the painful time.

"She passed in the middle of March, and I went back home for the funeral. That's when COVID broke out. We didn't even get to have a funeral," she added to USA Today.

Between her mother's death and the impact of the pandemic, Reba admitted it was a deeply uncertain time for her and her family. "You talk about tailspin? Everybody was like, 'What's going on? What's COVID?'"

Reba and her mom were very close

When her mother passed away, Reba shared a heartwarming tribute on Instagram, revealing she leaned on her faith to cope with the loss.

Alongside a photo of her mom, Reba penned: "Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we're giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends."

Reba's mom died in March 2020

She added: "Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone. She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us.

"We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama."

Reba concluded: "Jackie, Jac, Ms McEntire, Mama, Mama Jac, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time – she gave you her undivided attention. We're all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories. Thank you Lord for that."

