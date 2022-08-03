How Reba McEntire really feels about stepson's divorce from Kelly Clarkson The star was put in a challenging situation

Reba McEntire adores her family and is a doting grandmother to Kelly Clarkson's children who she shares with the country music singer's stepson, Brandon Blackstock.

But Reba's role has shifted this year after the famous couple's bitter divorce was finalized following a lengthy battle.

MORE: Dolly Parton is almost unrecognisable in adorable childhood photo

Kelly was the first to admit how tough the break up has been when she said: "Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through and it's been like two years and not easy with kids."

Detailing how much her life has changed and how different her approach to music and her career is now, she said: "Especially that makes it just a whole different dynamic."

Kelly and Brandon share two children together

But it's not just her life which has shifted as Kelly and Brandon's divorce will have impacted Reba's too.

The singer and actress previously opened up about the heartbreaking situation when she said: "You know, I love them both. Brandon’s my stepson, Kelly’s my good friend… I am pulling for both of them. I hope they’re happy and healthy and pull through this.

MORE: Reba McEntire admits she was in a 'tailspin' after heartbreaking death of her mom

MORE: Reba McEntire celebrates major news amid heartbreaking loss

"I pray everyone gives them the encouragement they can because they need it right now, both of them do. I love the both of them with all my heart."

Reba is also good friends with Kelly

Kelly initially filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020, and there was plenty of legal drama to follow. Her ex challenged her on various fronts, including over custody for their two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, child support payments, and property rights.

MORE: Reba McEntire makes fans reminisce with special beachside throwback

MORE: Reba McEntire shares she is having a 'lot of fun' wth boyfriend Rex Linn

Their divorce was finally settled in March when a judge declared that Kelly has to pay $115,000 each month in spousal support until January 2024, and $45,601 a month in child support, even though the singer has primary custody of their two children and he only has one weekend a month to spend with them.

Reba says she doesn't get to see her grandchildren very often

In the past, Reba has also spoken about her love for being a grandparent but even before the divorce she said she didn't get to see her many grandkids as often as she'd like.

Unfortunately, the time with Kelly and Brandon's children may now be even less.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.