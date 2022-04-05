Reba McEntire shares she is having a 'lot of fun' wth boyfriend Rex Linn Reba is known for her glam looks

Reba McEntire is known for her glam looks but she surprised fans on Tuesday when she shared a picture of herself in a mismatched outfit for a costume party.

MORE: Reba McEntire divides fans as she counts down to big comeback with fiery throwback

The country legend rocked a pair of blue dungarees with a floral blouse, purple scarf and yellow baseball cap for a 'Hillbilly Chili Cook Off' which she attended with boyfriend Rex Linn.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Country superstars Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton release first track together

It was a far cry from a week prior when the pair attended the 2022 Oscars ceremony and Reba joked on Instagram about "what a difference a week makes".

"Swipe right to see what a difference a week makes. From red carpets to red peppers, we have fun either way!!" she captioned the post which saw a pic of the pair before the left for the ceremony on slide one, and the two on their porch on slide two.

MORE: Inside Reba McEntire's chic home after selling $5million mansion

MORE: Reba McEntire looks absolutely sensational in fringed black catsuit

Reba performed 'Somehow You Do' live at the ceremony leaving songwriter Diane Warren in tears. The country star sang the song, nominated for Best Original Song from the film Four Good Days, and written by 13-time Academy Award nominee Diane - who has yet to take home the trophy.

Reba looked magnificent on the stage as she wowed fans in a black V-neck velvet Dolce and Gabbana gown with embellished waist detailing.

Reba and Rex attended a 'Hillbilly Chili Cook Off'

At the end of the song, the crowd cheered for her while many looked moved.

However, she admitted beforehand that she had not been looking forward to it as days before performing at the 1991 ceremony, eight members of her touring band were killed in a plane crash.

Reba's song was written by 13-time Oscars nominee Diane Warren

"I thought if I got too excited, something could happen. So I said, 'God, I'm just gonna give it up to you,' and it lifted like a hundred pounds. We went to rehearsal and I had a great time," she shared.

Before the ceremony, Reba walked the red carpet in a green sequin gown by Dolce and Gabbama and was joined by Diane for pictures.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.