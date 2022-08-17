Tim McGraw and Faith Hill embark on celebratory outing with all three daughters The 1883 stars were all united

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are busy stars in their own right, with their careers as musicians and actors taking up much of their time.

However, amid his grueling touring schedule, Tim ventured to New York to be with his wife and three daughters for a very special occasion.

The family of five, including daughters Gracie, Audrey, and Maggie, came together to celebrate the latter's 24th birthday.

The country music power couple looked as polished as could be in pictures obtained by DailyMail of their outing, with Tim wearing a crisp gray polo with white pants, and Faith wearing a black maxi dress.

Gracie, 25, went for a black and gray combo as well, while Maggie wore a white dress and Audrey, 20, opted for a blue floral maxi dress as well with a denim jacket.

The sisters celebrated the occasion together in Washington DC

The three sisters recently had a reunion of their own in Washington DC in honor of their sister's birthday, spending some much needed bonding time together while also exploring the city and partaking in activities like karaoke.

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year when Audrey left home, and they opened up about becoming empty nesters soon afterwards.

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

The family of five are incredibly close

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

