Gracie McGraw showcases dancer's physique in striking outfit

Gracie McGraw is a woman of many talents and that includes dancing. The daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw showed off her dance moves in a clip she shared of herself prancing down the streets of New York.

Rather than walk, Gracie displayed her impressive high kick wearing blue pantyhose and a colorful mini-dress.

The star pulled off the move with ease and looked elegant as passerby's took in the show.

Gracie and her sisters, Audrey and Maggie, have been celebrating in the Big Apple together this week as Faith and Tim's middle daughter turned 24.

The trio have shared numerous clips and photos from their time on the town and looked to be having a great time.

One stand-out evening was when they performed karaoke together. They all showed off their individual sense of style as the birthday girl rocked a pink jumpsuit, Audrey stunned in mini-skirt and knee-high boots, and Gracie wowed in a plunging red number.

Gracie showed off her flexibility

The outing was even more special given that Maggie - whose birthday is on 12 August - very rarely shares anything on social media.

While her sisters have followed in their famous parent's footsteps and are relishing life in the spotlight, Maggie has taken a different path.

Recently she gave a glimpse into what that might be with a post documenting her dream encounter.

Gracie has an edgy sense of style

Taking to Instagram, Maggie - who earned her master's degree from Stanford University last year - posted a photo at the U.S Capitol Building and a gushing message.

"As many know, I listen to the musical Hamilton every single day," she wrote alongside the photo.

"On Rep. Cooper's visit with students from Harding Academy and USN, we were surprised by none other than George Washington himself (and Senator Booker, of course). I am on cloud nine to put it lightly."

Her sisters were quick to respond as Gracie, wrote: "Cloud 10!!!!" and her younger sibling, Audrey, was equally as happy for her sibling.

"This is literally your dream," she wrote before adding: "History has its eyes on youuuuuuu."

