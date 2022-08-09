All we know about Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughters' time away from family The tight-knit family are doing their own thing

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been serious couple goals since they have been together, which has been almost thirty years.

The two further established themselves as iconic with both of their respective careers in music, plus, proved to be truly great partners when starring side by side one another in their hit show 1883, a prequel to Paramount's Yellowstone.

Though their careers have been intertwined for years, they also know how to do their own thing, and with Tim off on tour and their daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey all grown up and following their own paths, that's exactly what they've been doing this summer.

Since wrapping up the first season of 1883 in February, the father-of-three has kept up working by picking up his other career, singing, and has been on tour all throughout the summer. The final show of his tour is slated for Saturday, 15 October, when he will be performing at Sacramento, California's 2022 Golden Sky Festival.

Meanwhile, Faith appears to have taken the time to relax, and has been on a nice break from social media, her last post being a promotional teaser for her hit show nearly two months ago.

However, busy as her husband might be, and relaxed as she may be, it seems it's their three daughters who are having the most fun.

Tim has been busy rocking it out on stage

Maggie, Audrey, and Gracie, though certainly tight-knit, each have their own passions they are following, but have recently reunited for an epic weekend for just the girls, and have taken to social media to share all of their shenanigans.

The three are living it up in Washington DC, and seem to be overjoyed at being able to spend time together.

The sisters' girls weekend looks like a blast

Gracie shared a heartfelt round-up of their time in the city, which she captioned with "sister time in DC," and it featured plenty of photos of the three walking hand in hand, hugging for pictures, and strolling about looking at the capital's best sights.

Fans of the McGraw's loved the rare glimpse of the three sisters together, and gushed about their family weekend, writing: "Dynamic duo? Nah. Triumphant trio," and: "Beautiful pictures," as well as: "Sweet," alongside heart emojis.

