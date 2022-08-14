Gracie McGraw makes candid relationship declaration with playful photos The 1883 stars are parents of three

Gracie McGraw has been quite candid enough about the goings-on of her day-to-day life enough to make fun of the different aspects of it as needed.

MORE: Gracie McGraw showcases dancer's physique in striking outfit

The performer took to Instagram to share an update on where her love life stood while sharing a set of photos from her day out.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The true story behind how Tim McGraw and Faith Hill fell in love

Beside her was her best friend, who she'd mentioned in the past was often confused for her girlfriend, and clarified once and for all that they were both single.

Alongside a photo of hers hiked up on a bench, she shared a glimpse of her day with her friend Mattie, and then a final shot of her pet pooch Baz.

MORE: Faith Hill's daughter Audrey steals the show in black lace and silk outfit

"Happy Valentine's Day! (Mattie and I are single just btw. Baz has like 6 partners tho so i wouldn’t say he’s available)," she captioned her post.

The hilarious set quickly got a like from her sister Audrey, who simply wrote: "Oh yes," and comments from their friends along the likes of: "God save some for the rest of us."

Gracie clarified to her followers that she was fully single

Another one commented: "So talented and pretty," with a third adding: "I'll re-celebrate today in solidarity queen," and a fourth saying: "No wonder Baz is always smiling."

Mattie and Gracie have frequently shown their close sister-like bond on social media, with the two being together with Audrey to celebrate their sister Maggie's birthday in Washington DC.

MORE: Tim McGraw sends 1883 fans wild with unexpected throwback photo from set

MORE: Audrey McGraw wears crop top with a twist in arty new photo

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters enjoyed a magical reunion over a few days in the capital, with each of them sharing snippets from their fun-filled time together.

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year when Audrey left home, and they opened up about becoming empty nesters soon afterwards.

The three sisters spent time together in Washington DC

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.