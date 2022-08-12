Faith Hill's daughter Audrey steals the show in black lace and silk outfit Tim McGraw's daughter went to a Lady Gaga show

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey pulled out all the stops to go and watch Lady Gaga perform in New York City on Thursday.

The talented singer looked gorgeous in a sultry outfit which consisted of a black lace crop top and low-slung silky black skirt that highlighted her slim waist and toned stomach. Audrey added a pair of black knee-high boots which could be seen poking through the split in her skirt.

She wore her brunette hair down in a loose curl and accessorized with black sunglasses, even when inside the venue. Sharing some photos on her Instagram Stories, Audrey appeared to be having a great time as she danced with her friend while listening to Gaga belt out her hits.

The 20-year-old has been in the Big Apple since the weekend ahead of older sister Maggie McGraw's upcoming birthday celebrations.

Since arriving in New York City - where oldest sister Gracie McGraw lives - all three sisters have been having the times of their lives.

Audrey highlighted her model physique

Gracie has been in NYC for the past year, having moved there to pursue her ambitions as a Broadway star. She is doing a great job and is currently performing in Broadway Sings.

In fact, all three sisters are talented singers - taking after their famous parents. Audrey often shares videos of herself singing at the piano at her home, which receive rave reviews from her famous followers such as Rita Wilson.

Maggie, meanwhile, was part of a band while she was a student at Stanford University.

Audrey added knee-high boots for her Lady Gaga outing

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year when Audrey left home, and they opened up about becoming empty nesters soon afterwards.

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

While all three daughters are now thriving living away from home, they often go back to visit their family home in Nashville, where Tim and Faith still live.

