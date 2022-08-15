Gracie McGraw reveals a totally different side to her sister Maggie They always seem to have a blast together

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter are having the best time together now that they're all grown up and fully "adulting," and they're not shy about showing off all of their sisterly shenanigans!

Gracie, Audrey, and Maggie McGraw all recently had a girls' weekend and jetted off to Washington DC, and though they've concluded their getaway, that hasn't stopped them from continuing to spend quality time together, and sharing it on social media.

The eldest sister's latest Instagram activity shares yet another glimpse at their sibling dynamics, as well as a different side to Maggie, who is the sister with the least amount of public appearances.

Maggie, 24, only recently started posting to Instagram on 24 July, and though there are only two posts since then, her older sister has given fans a better glimpse of their bond, and their humor!

The aspiring singer took to Instagram to share what her and her sister got up to during a day out and about around New York City, including all of their tomfoolery.

A clip from the day that she posted to her instagram Stories sees the two hanging out at a boutique, and hilariously revealed how Maggie couldn't stop herself from dancing and singing around the store, despite the public location.

Maggie shows off her moves

The video sees her donning blue jeans with a gray crop top and a blue button down over it, pretending to hold a microphone and singing towards the camera to Dua Lipa's 2015 song Be the One, before going on to twirl and kick her legs up passing by the racks of clothes.

Maggie graduated from a Master's degree from Stanford University just last year, and as of February 2022, according to The Hill, she was working as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent for congressman Jim Cooper, a Democratic representative from Tennessee.

The McGraw sisters have a tight-knit bond

Her profile page at the Stanford website shows she got her Master's in Sustainability Science and Practice.

Upon her graduation from her Master's, her parents were quick to express just how proud they were of their middle child, and Tim took to Instagram to commended her "work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place."

