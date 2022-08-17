Peter Andre's wife Emily stuns in zebra print mini dress as she marks special occasion in Cyprus Happy Birthday!

Peter Andre marked his wife Emily MacDonagh's birthday on Tuesday by sharing some sweet family photos taken during their night out celebrating in Cyprus – and the birthday girl looked stunning.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 49, shared three pictures of his wife of seven years, who posed with him and their big family, and fans rushed to praise the mother-of-two, who smiled broadly for photos whilst wearing a gorgeous zebra print mini dress, paired with flat black sandals.

"Happy birthday Emily what a day :))))," Peter captioned the post, and although many rushed to wish her a happy 33th birthday, others couldn't help but comment on her look.

"Wow, naturally beautiful your wife and very clever and a dedicated NHS doctor – you picked well," one told the singer, whilst a second added: "Happy birthday Emily. Saw you the other day, you are so beautiful."

Peter and Emily are currently enjoying a family holiday in Cyprus

Emily also took to Instagram to share the family picture taken on the day, which included Peter's children from his marriage to Katie Price, Junior and Princess, and their two children, Theo and Amelia.

"Couldn't have wished for a better birthday than with my favourite people. Love you all xxx @peterandre @officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre," she wrote.

Reacting to her post, Princess wrote: "Happy birthday, I love you."

The couple posed alongside their children

Emily and Princess have a great relationship, but earlier this year Peter's ex Katie publicly criticised the doctor for interfering with their mother-and-daughter bond.

In a long message, Katie shared her perspective that Emily, who works as a doctor in the NHS, is "trying to make a career" out of media appearances and is "jealous" of Katie's relationship with Princess.

She also claimed that Emily had prevented Princess from visiting her mother in rehab last year.