Peter Andre gushes over 'beautiful' wife Emily in sweet 7th anniversary post

Peter Andre penned a heartfelt tribute to his wife Emily as the pair celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Monday.

Taking to his Instagram, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker shared a montage of loved-up photos from the couple's relationship. Peter made sure to include a variety of sweet snaps including several photos from the duo's fairytale wedding.

Peter shared a series of loved-up snaps

Paying homage to his wife, Peter wrote: "Happy 7th wedding anniversary to a beautiful person inside and out. We have been together for ten incredible years.

"You deserve to be praised Emily because you have a heart of pure gold. Thanks for everything. Our kids are truly lucky to have you. So am I."

Peter's 17-year-old son, Junior, wasted no time in congratulating his father. Racing to the comment section, the Slide singer wrote: "Happy anniversary," followed by a red heart emoji.

The couple enjoy regular 'day dates'

Other fans were delighted by the milestone achievement, with one adding: "A very happy anniversary to you both. Beautiful photos and memories, with plenty more to come."

Bawled over by the gushy post, another penned: "Match made in heaven. Happy anniversary to you both," whilst a third fan remarked: "Happy anniversary! I love seeing your wonderful family! She is an angel but so are you! You are perfect together! X."

Emily looked gorgeous in her burgundy dress

The 49-year-old's adorable post comes after the couple turned heads at the annual Caudwell Children Butterfly Ball. Dressed to the nines, Emily stole the show in her figure-hugging burgundy-hued maxi dress.

The gown, which featured a sweetheart neckline and ruched detailing, did well to accentuate Emily's stunning figure.

She teamed her dress with a glamorous, sparkly clutch and a pair of gold spike earrings. Keeping the attention on her dress, Emily finished off her look with a sleek hairdo reminiscent of the Duchess of Cambridge.

Princess and Junior also attended the Caudwell Children Butterfly Ball

Opting for a middle parting, the 32-year-old tucked her luscious brunette locks behind her ears for an elegant red carpet appearance.

The doctor shared a series of photos from the event, along with the caption: "Such an amazing night last night, always inspiring to hear about the amazing work done by Caudwell Children. An incredible night to raise money for an incredible cause."

