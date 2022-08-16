Peter Andre shares rare photo of all his children as they mark special occasion The Mysterious Girl hitmaker is a dad-of-four

Peter Andre doesn't always share photos of his youngest children, Amelia and Theo, but on Tuesday he did as they marked a major family event.

The family were celebrating Peter's wife Emily's birthday, and the singer shared a photo of the family all together, including the children he shares with ex Katie Price, Junior and Princess. The family were dressed for a fun day out, with Emily rocking a black-and-white mini-dress, while Peter wore a gorgeous tropical shirt, with Junior in a knitted jumper and Princess styled out a slinky power suit.

WATCH: Peter Andre beams with pride at Theo's special talent

Amelia looked sweet in a floral dress while Theo wore a T-shirt and shorts; protecting their privacy, Peter covered their faces with heart emojis.

The doting father tagged all of his children, while using hashtags for his youngest who aren't on social media, as well as tagging Emily and he helpfully labelled himself as 'me'.

In a short caption for the post, he wrote: "Happy birthday Emily. What a day."

The family had a great day out for Emily's birthday

Last month, Emily took to social media with a very relatable post about their rarely seen five-year-old son Theo.

Posting on her Instagram feed, the NHS doctor shared a photo of what appeared to be a collection of cardboard boxes – but there was a surprise in one.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Loving my delivery today! Had to share this as I'm sure all parents can relate. For some reason, all kids just love to play in a cardboard box!!! See if you can spot little Theo," with a red love heart and laughing face emoji.

At a second glance, a small hand appeared to be poking out of the largest box featured in the photo as Theo was sitting inside.

The family are a close-kint bunch

Fans went wild for the update and left their messages for Emily in the comments.

One fan wrote: "Haha I was looking for a head and I then spotted a hand." A second added: "Oh the bigger the box the better! My daughter loves her 'den box' I can't get rid of it."

A third replied: "Little hand, looks like so much fun, @dr_emily_official." A fourth said: "Playing with items such as boxes promotes a child's creativity and imagination. A box can be anything! Compared to a plastic cooker that's just a cooker, a plastic playhouse is just a house! Etc etc."

