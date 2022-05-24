Peter Andre's wife Emily shares sweet glimpse into 'family fun' with her children

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's been an unusual few weeks for Peter Andre and his wife Emily after the singer's name came up in Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy's libel trial this month. But over the weekend, the NHS doctor was in the mood for making special memories with their children.

Taking to her Instagram page, the 32-year-old shared a series of snaps from her outing to the New Forest with their kids, Amelia, eight, and Theo, five.

Peter Andre's wife Emily shares rare glimpse inside daughter's bedroom

During their beautiful countryside walk, the trio met some of the area's most precious creatures the New Forest ponies. "Went for a walk today and came across these beautiful horses," she wrote in the caption.

"The kids weren’t sure what to make of it! Can definitely recommend the New Forest, such a beautiful place and so much to do for kids. #familyfun #countryside."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Aww bless these are lovely pictures and what beautiful memories to make with them Emily xx." Another said: "Lovely, one of my favourite places to visit."

Emily uploaded these sweet photos from the outing

Peter and Emily, who have been married since 2015, are doting parents to their two children. The TV star is also a dad to his two eldest children, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

Meanwhile, Emily has been busy promoting her latest book, called Growing Up For Boys: Everything You Need To Know. This guide is the follow up to her first one which was aimed at girls and instantly became a best-seller.

Growing Up for Boys: Everything You Need to Know

When it came to writing her first book, the mum-of-two previously revealed that she drew on experiences from her own life and has looked towards her loved ones for guidance.

"Being a step-mum and a mum as well, it changes your perspective on everything," she told Metro. "But it changes your perspective on the way that you would talk about puberty and other issues going through life, definitely."

