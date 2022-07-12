Peter Andre's wife Emily inundated with messages after sharing romantic anniversary tribute

Emily Andre marked her seventh wedding anniversary in the sweetest way on Monday. Taking to her Instagram page, the NHS doctor shared two throwback photos from her wedding as she heaped praise on her husband, Peter Andre.

"Can't believe it's been 7 years since our special day," she wrote. "They say time flies when you're having fun, which is certainly true of our life.

"Thank you for everything you do for me and the kids, you are amazing as a husband and a father. Here’s to many more years [heart emojis] @peterandre."

Fans flocked to the comment section, with one writing: "You're a beautiful genuine couple. Wishing you all the best for many years." Another said: "Happy Anniversary! Hope you had a lovely day and made some special memories."

A third post read: "Beautiful, classy couple. Happy Anniversary both." Another stated: "He certainly is one in a million you won the lottery with having Peter, he is an amazing lovely man, heart of gold, very lucky lady so look after him."

Emily shared these throwback wedding pictures

Peter, 49, also penned a heartfelt tribute to his wife Emily, 32, and shared a montage of loved-up photos during the couple's relationship. "Happy 7th wedding anniversary to a beautiful person inside and out. We have been together for ten incredible years," he said.

"You deserve to be praised Emily because you have a heart of pure gold. Thanks for everything. Our kids are truly lucky to have you. So am I."

Peter and Emily, who have been married since 2015, are doting parents to their two children; Amelia, eight, and Theo, five. The TV star is also a dad to his two eldest children, Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

