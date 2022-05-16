Peter Andre and wife Emily put on defiant display after Rebekah Vardy's claims The singer's name came up in Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney's libel trial

Peter Andre and wife Emily put on a united front as they posed for a lovely selfie during a romantic spa date at Alexander House Hotel & Utopia Spa.

The day out without their children was a birthday gift for Peter, who turned 49 in February. Sharing a series of photos, the doting husband remarked: "What a wonderful belated birthday present from Emily. Loved every minute. What a place. Been coming here for years and always loved it. @dr_emily_official @_alexanderhouse."

He added: "Oh and also thank you to @oskiaskincare for giving us a lovely treatment as a present. #alexandermoments #oskiaskincare."

The post comes days after Peter's name came up in the highly-publicised libel trial between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney. On Thursday, the singer took to his social media with an emotional video to address the claims and the impact the story has had on him.

Writing in the caption, Peter said: "My thoughts on Rebekah V: Plse swipe to see all three vids. Here I was this morning sat in my robe feeling like I had to say something. Feel free to come to your own conclusion. Just a couple of things first.

Peter and Emily enjoyed a day at the spa this weekend

"Sorry to Emily and the children that have had to see and hear some not very nice things. Secondly that ridiculous article yest from the @dailymail (about a certain remote control…)was written fifteen years ago and republished yesterday.

"To be fair the media are very kind to me in general," he added. "Thirdly, you all know I like to take the p*** out of myself but maybe I felt a bit vulnerable this morning. Love from an Aussie Brit Greek."

Peter is a proud father to four children. He shares Junior and daughter Princess, 14, with his ex-wife Katie Price. Peter then married Emily, and together share daughter Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo.

