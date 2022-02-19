Brad Pitt 'files lawsuit against Angelina Jolie' as she sells her stake in Chateau Miraval Brad and Angelina wed in 2014 at Chateau Miraval

Brad Pitt has reportedly filed a lawsuit against ex-wife Angelina Jolie after she sold her share of their French winery to a Russian company.

The Oscar-winning actor alleges in documents seen by People magazine that Angelina, 46, sold her share in Quimicum, the company that owns and controls Chateau Miraval, "despite their prior agreement that neither would do so unless the other person approved".

The claim states that the business served as Brad's "profitable passion" and that Angelina sold her interests in the property to Tenute del Mondo, whose parent company is spirits manufacturer Stoli Group, despite owing Brad's company, Mondo Bongo, the right of first refusal.

He is now suing for tortious interference with contractual relations, breach of implied-in-fact contract, breach of quasi-contract pleaded in the alternative, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and constructive trust.

He is asking for damages and for the sale to be reversed.

In October 2021 Angelina was cleared to sell her shares to a third party after she asked a California court to allow the sale to go ahead despite the fact that they were still finalizing divorce proceedings.

Brad and Angelina wed at the winery in 2014

Brad's company, Mondo Bongo, has also separately filed a lawsuit against Angelina's company, Nouvel, regarding the estate in order to retain a majority share of it.

The sprawling French hideaway, nestled in the beautiful Provence countryside, had been one of the family's favorite holiday destinations since 2008.

Brad proposed to Angelina there in early 2012 and they wed in 2014 on site.

Angelina and Brad wre legally separated in 2019

Not far from Aix-en-Provence, the luxury property features a lake, a successful vineyard, a swimming pool, and a forest and moat, Located at the end of a three mile-long drive, the retreat offers exactly the sort of privacy they sought at the beginning of their relationship.

The château has 35 bedrooms and 1,000 acres of breathtaking grounds.

Brad and Angelina are parents to 20-year-old Maddox, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

