Miranda Lambert joins Willie Nelson for special record

Miranda Lambert has shared the news with fans that she will join the likes of Willie Nelson in a special tribute record for Billie Joe Shaver.

Billie Joe died in October 2020 at age 81 and it has now emerged that New West Records will release a compilation record called Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver on 11 November which will see Miranda perform with singers including Amanda Shires and George Strait.

"Excited to be a part of this," Miranda commented.

Billie Joe Shaver was born in 1939, in Corsicana, Texas, and over the years he wrote songs including Waylon Jennings’ landmark album Honky Tonk Heroes, You Asked Me To, recorded by Elvis Presley in 1975, and Georgia on a Fast Train by Johnny Cash.

Miranda's news comes after she took to Instagram to share photos of herself performing at the Windy City Smokeout in July - Chicago's country music, BBQ and beer festival.

She rocked a pair of denim shorts for the show, which was teamed with a tasseled denim sleeveless jacket and cream cowboy boots.

Miranda shared the news with fans on social media

The performance came after she took an extended break in July to go on vacation with her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

The country music singer recently revealed that her health was the main reason behind her 20-day road trip, explaining that she felt exhausted and needed a break from her hectic schedule so she could be a "better person".

But Miranda is now showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon, having announced her Las Vegas residency.

Miranda and husband Brendan

It will take place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from September 23, and run for 24 shows.

"This is a whole different leap for me," she told USA Today of Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo.

"There are so many (up and coming) artists out there, so we'll get out of the way and go to Vegas. It's almost like passing the torch. And I hope I get some new eyeballs from people who have never seen me."