Miranda Lambert looks fantastic in her signature cowboy boots and ripped shorts The country singer has a fabulous sense of style!

Miranda Lambert ensured all eyes were on her during her latest performance on stage - and she rocked her signature look!

The award-winning country star took to Instagram last week to share photos of herself performing at the Windy City Smokeout in July - Chicago's country music, BBQ and beer festival.

She rocked a pair of denim shorts for the show, which was teamed with a tasselled denim sleeveless jacket and cream cowboy boots.

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert's rise to fame

Complimentary comments soon followed after Miranda posted the picture online. "You look amazing," one wrote alongside a series of fire emojis, while another remarked: "So dang beautiful." A third simply responded with more fire emojis and love heart emojis.

The singer is showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon either, having announced her residency at the beginning of April.

It will take place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from September 23, and run for 24 shows.

"This is a whole different leap for me," she told USA Today of Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo.

Miranda Lambert has the most fabulous sense of style!

Even though she's working non-stop, the singer believes that this year is the right time for her residency.

Telling USA Today, she explained: "I've been touring since Kerosene in 2005, and it seems like the time to do something different.

"There are so many (up and coming) artists out there, so we'll get out of the way and go to Vegas. It's almost like passing the torch. And I hope I get some new eyeballs from people who have never seen me."

While Miranda is busy, she is also making sure to take time for herself too. She took an extended break in July to go on vacation with her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

The country star with husband Brendan McLoughlin

The country music singer recently revealed that her health was the main reason behind her 20-day road trip, explaining that she felt exhausted and needed a break from her hectic schedule so she could be a "better person".

"I think [a break] is important for everybody," she told Audacy's US 99 (Chicago). "I mean, burnout is such a real thing, and you don't even realize it until you take a break."

Miranda added to host Scotty Kay: "But I think we're just better, I know I am, I'm so much better at what I do, and for my friends and family, and just as a person if I can live a life and have a lot of balance of downtime and worktime."

