Miranda Lambert looks fierce in black leather alongside husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert put on a show-stopping display on Wednesday night at the Time 100 Gala in New York City.

The country music singer looked sensational in a black off-the-shoulder dress that hugged her curves. Miranda’s gown featured a faux leather bust and straps that highlighted her decolletage, and she completed her look with diamond jewelry and strappy heels.

Miranda's biggest cheerleader joined her on the night, her husband Brendan McLoughlin, who adoringly gazed at his wife at the event.

Miranda revealed in May that she is one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People Of 2022, landing in the ‘Innovators’ category in the list, which includes Euphoria star Zendaya and New Zealand director and Rita Ora's boyfriend Taika Waittiti. Other categories include Pioneers, Leaders, Titans, Artists, and Icons.

When she announced the news, Miranda shared a snapshot of herself from the issue, wearing a cowboy hat and a net across her face, and posted a message revealing how much the honor meant to her.

Brendan was by his wife's side on her big night

"I'm so honored to join this year's class of #TIME100," she wrote. "I only ever wanted to sing and write songs and thanks to y'all I've gotten to do that and so much more. Thank y'all for being on this journey with me."

Her husband Brendan was one of the first to comment, dropping a few 100 and praise emojis, with many fans quickly following suit. "Well deserved!!! Congratulations girl," one wrote, with another saying: "You keep getting better and better!!"

Miranda looked beautiful in her black figure-hugging dress

A third also added: "Representing women & country music so well!" What made the honor even more special for Miranda was the fact that the tribute to her in the pages of the magazine was written by her friend and collaborator Elle King.

Miranda shared the news about her inclusion in the list in May

Elle had nothing but kind words for the country superstar, writing: "Not a lot of people will take your hand, nudge you right into the spotlight, and share it with you—especially if they've already spent decades as one of country music's most acclaimed performers and songwriters."

