Miranda Lambert reveals her mom's heartbreaking secret cancer battle

Miranda Lambert has opened up about the family secret she has been keeping to herself – her mom's devastating cancer diagnosis.

The country music singer revealed that her mom, Beverly, was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2021 and detailed the difficult journey the family endured as they rallied around their mother while she battled the disease. Upon hearing the news of Beverly's illness, Miranda dropped everything to go and be with her mom, dad Rick, and brother Luke at their home in Texas.

"She's been through a whole lot, but she's doing really well, and she's ready to roll," Miranda told People. "I was able to be with her through the hardest parts."

Thankfully, after an emotional ten months, Beverly is now healthy and cancer-free. "She's unstoppable," Miranda added. "She's just been so strong and positive through the whole thing. It's a good lesson for people to take away from a journey like that: Even though it's a really scary place to be, the more positive, the better."

Beverly joined her daughter for the interview and explained that having Miranda by her side throughout her ordeal was a blessing. She also explained how her illness brought not just her immediate family, but her "larger family" closer together.

"Not only did the battle bring our family closer together but the constant contact, reporting and praying together brought the larger family together, too," Beverly said. "The entire journey, I felt like there was an army behind me praying for me and cheering me on. It worked! I'm cancer-free today!"

Beverly also said Miranda "stayed as steady as a rock" and shared some heartbreaking memories from her journey, including when her daughter rubbed essential oils on her head after she had her hair shaved off due to chemo.

"Those were the rawest and most tearful moments," Beverly said.

Meanwhile, Miranda admitted that her mom's cancer battle put into perspective what's most important to her.

"All I want to do is dream, live in the moment and spend time doing things I love with my friends and family because this thing with my mom has taught me we don't have them forever," she explained.

