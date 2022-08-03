Miranda Lambert pleads with fans in emotional new video The country music singer marked a special day

Miranda Lambert pulled on her followers' heartstrings by sharing an emotional video to celebrate National Mutt Day recently,#

The country music singer uploaded a compilation video to Instagram which saw her playing with several different dogs during a visit to an animal shelter. Miranda appeared overcome with emotion as she doted on the sweet canines.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert shares hilarious videos of husband and rescue pets

Miranda – who set up MuttNation, a non-profit organization that promotes the adoption of shelter dogs and spaying and neutering, in 2009 with her mom Bev – used the video to plead with her fans to "keep an open mind" if looking for a pet dog.

"I encourage you to keep an open mind if you're looking for a new pup," she wrote across the top of the clip. "These dogs have a harder time finding homes: pit mixes, senior dogs, big black dogs, dogs with disabilities."

She added: "They have so much love in them… and they just need us to love them a lil bit harder."

Miranda urged fans to keep an open mind when looking for a pet dog

Her fans were touched by the sweet clip, with one responding: "Miranda you have a great heart thank you for always helping somewhere and thank you for sharing."

A second said: "I just love you. Thank you for helping spread the word about these special babies! They are the best." A third added: "Thanks Miranda! Your voice helps!"

Miranda is a huge animal lover and a vocal supporter of animal shelters, which she has volunteered at ever since she was a teenager.

Miranda has several rescue pets at home

"I always tell people who want to help that volunteering, fostering, and adopting are so important to every shelter," she previously said.

"Even if you’re not in a position to adopt, maybe you have time to foster or volunteer – it all makes such a big difference."

Miranda and her husband Brendan McLoughlin have five rescue dogs in their home: Thelma, Louise, Delta Dawn, Cher, and Bellamy; and two cats Tequila and Macaroni.

