Miranda Lambert shows off her dance moves on Bandwagon Tour The singer is on tour with Little Big Town

Miranda Lambert thanked fans and showed off her dance moves with fans on Saturday as she shared a look at her tour.

Miranda Lambert shares romantic photos from travels with husband Brendan McLoughlin

The singer praised her followers for "loving country music as much as we do" as she continues to hit the road with her friends Little Big Town.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert shows off her dance moves

The short video was a collection of moments from Miranda on stage dancing to her music and playing guitar, as well as rare looks at behind-the-stage, including a pow wow with her musicians and husband Brandon McLoughlin pulling a funny face at the camera.

"Miranda, I have been a Country fan for over 40 years and without a doubt, you are the best!!!" commented one fan as others shared their excitement at the tour hitting their town.

MORE: Miranda Lambert showcases tattooed body in stunning custom outfit

EXCLUSIVE: Miranda Lambert is preparing for an unexpected change to her appearance

"Without doubt one of the Greatest Country singers of our time," wrote another fan.

Miranda has joined Little Big Town for round two of The Bandwagon Tour – which first went on the road in 2018.

Miranda has been rocking a series of glam outfits

Each night the If I Was A Cowboy singer has been rocking a series of sparkling and fabulous outfits, including sequin-covered fishnet tights and fringe-detailed tops.

The country star, who released her new album, Palomino, on 29 April, took to social media recently to share another video of herself on stage rocking a skintight denim dress with sparkly tights and tan cowboy boots. She paired the look with fringing along the sleeves and a diamante buckle.

"Back at it," she shared alongside a flame emoji. "Thanks Alabama and Tennessee for singing so loudly with us this weekend. Love y'all!"

Miranda first toured with Little Big Town in 2018

The 15-date tour – which also sees Miranda and Little Big Town joined by special guests The Cadillac Three – kicked off in Houston, TX, on 6 May before stops in Dallas, TX, Rogers, AR, and Charleston, SC.

The remaining dates include Tampa, FL, St. Louis, MO, Cincinnati, OH, Toronto, ON, and Cuyahoga Falls, OH, before wrapping up in Camden, NJ, on 11 June.

