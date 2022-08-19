Michael Buble's sister-in-law rushed to hospital after horror car crash – details The Haven't Met You Yet singer is married to Luisana Lopilato

Michael Buble's sister-in-law has been rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries following a horrific car crash in her native Argentina.

Nutritionist Daniela Lopilato – who is the sister of Michael's pregnant wife Luisana Lopilato – had to be freed by firefighters after the car she was driving was hit by another vehicle and flipped and ended up on its roof, according to reports.

The mother-of-two is said to have sustained neck and spinal injuries in the accident, which occurred in a suburb of Buenos Aires called Martinez.

While she has yet to speak publicly about the crash, she allegedly told journalists in Argentina she feels "God gave her a second opportunity".

In photos obtained by Mail Online, Daniela's car can be seen overturned by a lamppost in front of a house on a residential street.

Daniela is now home recovering

The incident is believed to have happened on Wednesday, and Daniela is now back at home recovering after being discharged from Los Arcos Hospital in Buenos Aires.

The news of Daniela's crash comes as her sister Luisana prepares to welcome her fourth child with Michael.

Michael's publicist confirmed the couple's happy news to HELLO! after the release of his video for I'll Never Not Love You, in which Luisana appears pregnant.

Michael and Luisana are expecting their fourth child

Luisana later took to her Instagram account to share an official announcement, posting a lovely photo of her and Michael on the ski slopes. Her husband of more than a decade held her stomach as they laughed for the camera.

"Ooops! We did it again..." Luisana wrote in the caption. "Bebit@ en camino," which roughly translates to "Baby on the way!"

Michael and Luisana met in 2008 and got engaged a year later, marrying in Buenos Aires in her home of Argentina in 2011. Since then, they've become doting and loving parents to three children, Noah, eight, Elias, six, and Vida, four.

