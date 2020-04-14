﻿
michael-buble-wife

Michael Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato thanks fans after being forced to defend her marriage

The couple share three children together

Gemma Strong

Michael Buble's wife has thanked her fans for their support after being forced to defend her nine-year marriage to the singer. In a new live video shared online, Luisana Lopilato told her followers: "I've seen your messages over the weekend and I am very thankful. Thank you for worrying. It's very important that we pay attention to these problems that have been mentioned and that I am lucky not to suffer. But it is important to pay attention to be able to help women that are going through it." She concluded: "Thank you. But it's not in my case."

michael-buble-luisana-lopilato

Luisana and Michael have been happily married since 2011

It comes after Luisana, 32, took to Instagram to hit out at online followers urging her to leave her husband. The couple have been filming a series of live videos detailing aspects of their home life during lockdown. Some viewers subsequently expressed concern about the way 44-year-old Michael comes across in the clips. "I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times over!!" the Argentinian model stated. "It's not fair! This person is doing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying to have fame and more followers.

MORE: Michael Bublé shares adorable rare photo of his baby daughter amid coronavirus

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Bublé serenades commuters in the New York subway

"He is telling lies that I will not allow because he disrespects my family, so I ask you, who have trusted me so much over the years, that you do not allow it either! Without more to say and doing what I think is right when they mess with my family, I leave the consequences to God! The world needs more than ever 'love, hope, values, unity and solidarity' NOT these types of people."

MORE: Michael Bublé opens up about six-year-old cancer-free son Noah: 'I've been to hell'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Es increíble como son algunos seres humanos!! Mientras que atravesamos esta pandemia, y vivimos momentos de encierro, angustia, miedo, soledad, incertidumbres de todo tipo! Nosotros todos los días salimos con mi marido a hacer vivos para llevarles un poco de alegría, entretenimiento, añoranzas, y tenemos q soportar escuchar y ver lo que publican personas malintencionadas que salen a hablar cualquier cosa y sin conocer nada de nuestra familia, y después de todo el dolor que pasamos con Mike quiero que sepan que no tengo dudas quien es mi esposo y lo volvería a elegir una y mil veces más!! No es Justo! Esta persona está haciendo daño y aprovechándose de esta pandemia donde la gente está sufriendo, muriendo y encerrada, para tener fama y más seguidores. Esta diciendo mentiras que no voy a permitir porque le falta el respeto a mi familia, así que les pido a ustedes que tanto confían en mí desde hace años que no lo permitan tampoco! Sin más que decir y haciendo lo que creo correcto cuando se meten con mi familia, dejo para Dios las consecuencias! El mundo necesita en estos momentos más que nunca “ amor, esperanza, valores, unidad y solidaridad” NO este tipo de personas.

A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

Luisana defended her marriage in a lengthy statement on Sunday

Michael first met Luisana in 2009 when she appeared in his music video, Haven't Met You Yet. The pair got engaged later that year, and went on to marry in April 2011. The couple are the doting parents of three young children. They have two sons, Noah, five, and Elias, three. Their daughter Vida was born in July 2018. Michael proudly revealed that they were expecting their first girl just ahead of her arrival during a radio interview. He said at the time: "I got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I've never actually said that before in public. I've got a daughter coming."

More on:

More about michael buble

More news