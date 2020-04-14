Michael Buble's wife has thanked her fans for their support after being forced to defend her nine-year marriage to the singer. In a new live video shared online, Luisana Lopilato told her followers: "I've seen your messages over the weekend and I am very thankful. Thank you for worrying. It's very important that we pay attention to these problems that have been mentioned and that I am lucky not to suffer. But it is important to pay attention to be able to help women that are going through it." She concluded: "Thank you. But it's not in my case."

Luisana and Michael have been happily married since 2011

It comes after Luisana, 32, took to Instagram to hit out at online followers urging her to leave her husband. The couple have been filming a series of live videos detailing aspects of their home life during lockdown. Some viewers subsequently expressed concern about the way 44-year-old Michael comes across in the clips. "I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times over!!" the Argentinian model stated. "It's not fair! This person is doing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying to have fame and more followers.

MORE: Michael Bublé shares adorable rare photo of his baby daughter amid coronavirus

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Bublé serenades commuters in the New York subway

"He is telling lies that I will not allow because he disrespects my family, so I ask you, who have trusted me so much over the years, that you do not allow it either! Without more to say and doing what I think is right when they mess with my family, I leave the consequences to God! The world needs more than ever 'love, hope, values, unity and solidarity' NOT these types of people."

MORE: Michael Bublé opens up about six-year-old cancer-free son Noah: 'I've been to hell'

Luisana defended her marriage in a lengthy statement on Sunday

Michael first met Luisana in 2009 when she appeared in his music video, Haven't Met You Yet. The pair got engaged later that year, and went on to marry in April 2011. The couple are the doting parents of three young children. They have two sons, Noah, five, and Elias, three. Their daughter Vida was born in July 2018. Michael proudly revealed that they were expecting their first girl just ahead of her arrival during a radio interview. He said at the time: "I got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I've never actually said that before in public. I've got a daughter coming."