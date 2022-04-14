Paris Hilton mesmerizes fans with otherworldly new look The hotel heiress looked incredible

Paris Hilton surprised fans with a futuristic new look on Wednesday when she shared several images from a stunning photoshoot.

The business mogul looked otherworldly as she posed for a spread in Mirror Mirror magazine, donning a variety of eye-catching ensembles including a pink latex number and a mesh bodysuit with silver thigh-high boots.

One striking image saw the newlywed rock a gold structured dress that resembled armor, which she teamed with the chunkiest platform shoes that made her legs look never-ending.

Paris' hair was styled in retro waves with an attached hairpiece for extra volume. Each stunning makeup look featured dramatic eyes and chiseled features.

Her fans appeared lost for words over her head-turning new look as they simply commented with dozens of heart-eyes and flame emojis.

Paris' futuristic look went down a storm with her husband

Some were able to string a sentence together, with one replying: "At this point you are queen of the UNIVERSE! This is a look!!!!" A second said: "I'm living for this! Yes Queen!"

Her netted bodysuit and thigh-high boots appeared to be a favorite look for her husband, Carter Reum, who was among the first to comment with several flame emojis.

Paris looked incredible in photos taken by Domen & Van De Velde

Paris married venture capitalist Carter in November 2021, and at the Grammys earlier this month she couldn't help but gush over how happy she has been ever since.

"I'm so happy, I love being married… we're just having the most wonderful time, the best honeymoon, most gorgeous wedding…" she told Access Hollywood.

Paris rocked several different looks

"We can't wait for the next steps in our life," she added, before candidly confessing: "This is the most adult relationship I've ever had."

Now the couple are looking to take their relationship one step further, as she admitted they are ready to grow their family: "We're looking to buy a house and starting a family, I can't wait for the babies."

