Paris Hilton praises Britney Spears' 'magical' wedding in behind-the-scenes video

Paris Hilton has praised Britney Spears' 'magical wedding' after the pop star wed Sam Asghari on 9 June.

Despite a difficult day that saw her ex-husband crash the venue during preparations, the ceremony went off without a hitch, and Britney took to social media on Friday to share video of the behind-the-scenes moments.

"Such a magical evening. So happy you found your fairytale ending. You deserve all the love and happiness in the world,' commented Paris.

"So happy to be there to celebrate with you on your special day." She concluded: "Love you sis."

Britney's video showed key moments from the day, including Sam getting dressed in his classic black tuxedo and her Versace gown waiting on a mannequin.

The pair posed on a fairytale balcony for more pictures after the ceremony, and the video showed Paris and friends holding sparklers and waving them off in a black Rolls Royce.

Britney Spears shared this gorgeous behind-the-scenes video

Britney, 40, has developed a close bond with designer Donatella Versace over the years and the designer has dressed the singer for multiple red carpet dos and music videos on multiple occasions.

Britney’s Atelier Versace bridal gown was a true showstopper. The custom number featured off-the-shoulder straps, a silky fit and a thigh-high leg split.

The star teamed the beautiful dress with a simple white veil with satin edging and accessorized with a white choker necklace and short fingerless tulle gloves – infusing her classic wedding look with a handful of youthful eccentricity.

Britney Spears looked striking in a Versace wedding dress. (Photography: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock)

Husband Sam, 28, also sported Versace and looked dapper in a suave tuxedo in their first official wedding photos. The tux featured a double-breast fit, sharp lapels and sumptuous silk satin details.

The star changed into a very mini LBD to dance the night away following the official wedding ceremony.

Boasting long sleeves, a sharp tuxedo silhouette, signature gold Versace button detailing and an ultra-mini fit, the number made for the ultimate pop princess look.

The bride later changed into a black mini dress (Photography: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock)

Another outfit change saw Britney slip on a striking red mini dress to end the night. The slinky number showcased a deep V-neck cut, a rich crimson hue, a bodycon fit and fun seventies fringing protruding from the sleeves. The singer was snapped in the outfit as she embraced close friend Madonna for a photo.

Other A-lister guests at the event included Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez.

Britney Spears even had her own horse and carriage. P(Photography: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock)

The bride opted for a simple beauty look for the big day, which was created with the help of Charlotte and Sofia Tilbury.

Britney has been dating her beau-turned-husband since 2016.

The pair announced their engagement on social media in September 2021, in a post captioned: "I can't [expletive] believe it!!!!!!"