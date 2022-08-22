Jennifer Garner steps out with rarely-seen boyfriend John Miller for very relatable outing Seems like a lovely weekend

As her three children spend time away from home while attending Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez' second nuptials in Savannah, Georgia, Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with two of the most important men in her life.

The star was spotted over the weekend having quite the relatable Saturday afternoon alongside her father, William John Garner, as well as her boyfriend, John Miller.

The three were seen by fans shopping at Sam's Club, in South Charleston, West Virginia. Photos obtained by TMZ show the actress looking casual chic in light blue, striped linen pants paired with a navy t-shirt.

Jennifer appeared to be in good spirits, and was all smiles while taking time out of her visit to pose for pictures with fans.

The actress is definitely keeping busy, and earlier in the week, she was spotted in downtown Austin, Texas, filming a newseries, titled The Last Thing He Told Me.

It is based on a 2021 mystery-thriller novel by Laura Dave, and it is being adapted into a television series for Apple TV by none other than Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon's production company.

The actress previously said her new role is her dream

The series also stars Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Angourie Rice, and a behind-the-scenes video shot by a fan sees the two holding hands as they run through the streets of Austin.

The show follows "a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared." Jennifer plays Hannah, the woman whose husband disappeared, while Angourie plays Bailey, the step-daughter.

The actress shared a glimpse from her time in Austin

The mom-of-three is putting her Alias training to good use, and is set to star in yet another crime-action series titled Can't Go Home.

However, the show's plot has yet to be revealed, and the series is still in the pre-production stage, with a release date of late 2023.

