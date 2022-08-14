Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet looks just like famous mom in unearthed childhood photo of actress The Hollywood star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is relatively private when it comes to her personal life but couldn't resist sharing a sweet throwback photo from her childhood.

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares crypic post during time apart from her children

The Hollywood star was marking National Middle Child Day, and chose a picture of herself with her older and younger sister to mark the day.

In the photo, it was evident just how much Jennifer's oldest daughter Violet – who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck – resembles her famous mom.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner thanks fans in emotional video

In fact, all three sisters all looked very similar, and fans were quick to comment on their likeness. "The genes are so strong in your family!" one wrote, while another commented: "It's like three of you!" A third added: "Which one is Jennifer this is scary!"

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares rare glimpse inside home life with her three children

MORE: Jennifer Garner opens up about 'triggering' traumatic childhood event in rare personal post

Jennifer is incredibly close to her sisters Melissa and Susannah, and grew up in a close-knit family.

During a previous interview with People, the Peppermint star gave an insight into her upbringing. She said: "My mom made all of our food. When we were hungry she would say, 'Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.'"

Jennifer Garner shared a rare childhood photo - and her daughter Violet looks so much like her!

The actress also spoke about her childhood on Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan.

MORE: Jennifer Garner breaks silence following Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding

MORE: Alex Rodriguez breaks silence amidst ex Jennifer Lopez's wedding news

She revealed: “My parents are just salt of the earth. My mum grew up really poor in Locust Grove, Oklahoma on a farm.”

Jennifer said she’d had a number of frank conversations with her mother about her childhood. "I said to her, 'Mom does it bother you when I talk about your poverty as a child, does that bother you?' And she said, 'I'm never ashamed of growing up poor; rather I am amazed by the grace and the dignity that my parents had throughout my childhood.'"

Jennifer shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer is a doting mother herself to three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. While her kids have grown up out of the public eye, they are occasionally pictured out and about with their famous parents, most recently with their dad Ben and his new wife Jennifer Lopez during their honeymoon in Paris.

MORE: Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet is pictured enjoying day out with dad Ben Affleck

MORE: Jennifer Garner struts her stuff in just a shirt in new video you have to see

The siblings went away with their father, stepmother and J.Lo's twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Jennifer is incredibly close to her family

While Jennifer hasn't spoken out publicly about her ex-husband's new marriage, she is thought to be supportive, given that they have remained on good terms since their split.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.