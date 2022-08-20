Jennifer Garner won't attend Ben Affleck and J-Lo's wedding - here's why The former couple share three children

As Ben Affleck prepares to marry Jennifer Lopez for the second time in a lavish wedding in Georgia, their fans are wondering whether his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, will be in attendance.

The star shares three children with the Alias actress, however, despite reportedly being invited to the nuptials, she will not be there.

MORE: Ben Affleck makes huge personal decision after wedding to Jennifer Lopez

The real reason for her lack of presence is because she's busy filming her latest project in Texas.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Affleck marries Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas

While her children, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11, are already in Georgia with their dad and stepmom, Jennifer is working on, The Last Thing He Told Me.

She's been spotted with her co-star, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, in Austin. According to Hollywood Life, Jennifer was invited to the wedding, but while she's happy for the couple, she isn't going to attend.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's $97million property portfolio is out of this world

READ: Jennifer Garner sends emotional message to 'frenemy' after Ben Affleck weds Jennifer Lopez

Bennifer are gearing up for a huge day after they eloped to Las Vegas last month.

Ben, 50, and Jennifer, 52, legally married in Sin City but will honor their love in front of their blended family on Saturday.

Jennifer is filming in Texas and won't attend her ex-husband's wedding

Sources in the city of Savannah had previously shared that the mom-of-two was "glowing" as she visited a spa ahead of the big day.

Speaking to People magazine, Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor shared that "the group was so low-key and gracious," and Jennifer was "absolutely flawless".

READ: Jennifer Lopez's fourth Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck was worlds apart from ex-husbands – details

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez breaks silence amidst ex Jennifer Lopez's wedding news

The happy couple will exchange vows for the second time at Ben's incredible $8million, 87-acre Riceboro estate in Georgia, reportedly converting a barn on the property into a spectacular 'chapel' for the ceremony.

The couple's three children are in Savannah for their dad's second wedding

There was drama ahead of their big day, however, when an ambulance was called for Ben's mom, Chris Anne Boldt

She fell off the wedding property's deck and cut her leg. Pictures published by the Daily Mail showed the emergency vehicle on the Riceboro property after Ben reportedly found her outside.

His mom was also seen in a wheelchair with a bandage around her leg after receiving stitches for the wound.

She's expected to make a full recovery and will be there to witness her son's marriage to his new wife.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.