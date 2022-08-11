Jennifer Garner reunites with beloved co-star for charitable cause 13 Going on 30 is back!

Jennifer Garner is currently balancing a lot on her plate right now, but she always takes time out of her day to help her fellow man.

The actress is gearing up to take on another project to help those in need, this time partnering with one of her most beloved co-stars, Mark Ruffalo.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner shares daring video

The 13 Going on 30 duo are coming together to auction off a special reunion, whereby they would join one lucky bidder via Zoom for a special meet-and-greet to discuss the film to support ACLU of Southern California.

Mark shared the news on his social media, which Jennifer shared on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "I can't wait," giving fans of the movie a chance to actually speak with them.

"Big news! I'm reuniting with my co-star @jennifer.garner for a special 13 Going on 30 auction. We're raising money for @aclu_social's vital work protecting our civil rights and liberties!"

Big news! I'm reuniting with my co-star #JenniferGarner for a special 13 Going on 30 auction. We're raising money for @ACLU_SoCal’s vital work protecting our civil rights and liberties! Join us. Bid by Aug 16 on @charitybuzz: https://t.co/2o2Mi6QQ0e — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 10, 2022

Mark announced a reunion with Jennifer for charity

Jennifer has been involved with several charitable efforts lately, recently making a special appearance on Today to talk about her work with Save the Children.

The actress visited Kentucky, which had been affected by horrifying flash floods, to help provide amenities and support to the communities that had been affected.

Jennifer shared a passionate statement on social media about the same, writing: "When the historic floods devastated 12 counties, 7 schools and left at least 37 dead— there was no need to wait for outside hands to help.

"When the cameras turn from E. Kentucky, @savethechildren will still be there, helping to get kids back to school, training caregivers and teachers in and implementing our trauma informed curriculum, Journey of Hope, throughout the region, rebuilding libraries and all around being good neighbors.

The actress has been working with Save the Children in Kentucky

"Thank you to everyone who has donated so generously to Save The Children's efforts in Kentucky—as Superintendent Jett says, 'Don't let the support stop when the cameras stop rolling. @savethechildren never does that'."

