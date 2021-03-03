Vanessa Bryant makes heartfelt confession about daughters after Kobe Byrant death Vanessa said her daughters help give her 'strength'

Vanessa Bryant has bravely opened up on how her daughters have helped her after the tragic death of her husband and 13-year-old daughter.

Kobe Bryant and Gigi died on 26 January 2020 after the helicopter they were in crashed north of Los Angeles.

Now Vanessa has admitted she cannot "say that I'm strong every day," and that sometimes she often feels like she "can't survive to the next" day.

WATCH: Vanessa Bryant makes bittersweet Kobe Bryant discovery

But her daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and 20-month-old Capri have helped her "to smile through the pain," and give her "strength."

"This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward," she told People.

"Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again.

"But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do."

Kobe and Gigi were killed in a helicopter crash

She added: "I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going. They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways."

Vanessa marked Kobe and Gigi's first death anniversary by sharing a poignant letter written by her late daughter's best friend Aubrey.

The Bryants kept up a family tradition as they went to a tubing park

She wrote, in part: "Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey.

"I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig.”

Aubrey wrote a beautiful letter to Vanessa

The beautiful letter talked about some of the fun times Aubrey spent with Gigi, calling her "kind, caring and endlessly polite".

She added: "You have probably heard this, but if I ever become a mom, I hope my daughter turns out exactly as yours did."

