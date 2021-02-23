Vanessa Bryant hits out at famous rapper over insensitive Kobe Bryant lyrics Kobe and Vanessa were married in April 2002

Vanessa Bryant's whole world was turned upside in January 2020 when she lost her beloved husband Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gigi in a devastating helicopter crash.

And now the mother-of-four has faced further heartbreak after the lyrics to a track by Meek Mills were leaked online.

Vanessa took to Instagram to publicly voice her objections, sharing a screenshot of the song's lines, "Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe."

In response, Vanessa wrote: "Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this.

"If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

Vanessa publicly addressed Meek Mills's rap lyrics

It comes less than a month after Vanessa marked the first anniversary of Kobe and Gigi's deaths.

The 38-year-old – who is also a mother to Natalia, 18, Bianka, four, and one-year-old Capri – shared a moving letter she had received from one of Gigi's best friends.

Kobe pictured with his four daughters

She wrote: "Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna's best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig.

"My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too.

"I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn't seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!"

Vanessa shared the sweet letter from daughter Gigi's friend

The letter read, in part, "If I ever become a mother, I hope my daughter turns out exactly as yours did… [Gianna's] love of life is something I admire endlessly ... She would smile up the rest of the world."

Later in the letter, Aubrey wrote, "There are times I get into a pit of despair thinking about her and what she could've accomplished had she had a couple more years. But recently I have been thinking about the mark she did leave on this earth. Her fights for equality in sports made the world reconsider their opinions, she along with Mr. Bryant, set the wheels in motion.

"…I am so, so blessed I got to have time with your angel of a daughter, and thank you for giving me that chance," she said, adding, "I love you and am thinking of you as we remember and honor her life."

