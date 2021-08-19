Vanessa Bryant supported by fans after bittersweet goodbye to daughter Natalia Kobe Bryant's wife shared a family photo on Instagram

Vanessa Bryant marked an emotional day with her family on Wednesday after dropping her eldest daughter Natalia off at the University of Southern California.

The wife of late NBA star Kobe Bryant shared a touching photo on Instagram of herself posing with the 18-year-old and her two younger daughters, Bianka, four, and Capri, two.

MORE: Vanessa Bryant makes heartfelt confession about daughters after Kobe Bryant death

While the foursome were all smiles, it was clearly a bittersweet moment for Vanessa.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vanessa Bryant celebrates daughter Natalia's acceptance to USC

"Today was rough," she captioned the post. "This was before the tears came down. Missing forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON."

Her fans were quick to send their support, with one writing: "You’re amazing in every way. Amazing mom, amazing person."

A second said: "Thinking of you @vanessabryant @nataliabryant you’re going to be amazing." A third added: "Thinking of you. Happy tears."

MORE: Vanessa Bryant's home is a work of art – see photo

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham surprise Vanessa Bryant's children with incredible gift

Vanessa shared her emotional goodbye with her daughter on Instagram

Back in March, the proud mum shared a video of Natalia jumping with joy after she received her acceptance letter to USC.

"Tears of joy. I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it," she captioned the clip.

"You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable, and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn."

Vanessa marked her late daughter's birthday in May

Natalia leaving the family home comes just three months after Vanessa posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late daughter, Gianna, on what would have been her 15th birthday.

Gianna and her father Kobe tragically died last year after the helicopter they were travelling in crashed north of Los Angeles.

In May, Vanessa shared a photo of just her and Gianna on a family holiday with the pair flashing two beautiful smiles.

"Dear Gianna, Happy 15th birthday!" she wrote. "I love you! I miss you everyday! I wish you were with us. "There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita! #15 #Quincinera #Mambacita #Principessa."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.