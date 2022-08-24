Geri Horner wows in flattering white denim jumpsuit as she lets off steam with hilarious activity The singer looked so chic

Geri Horner donned an ultra-flattering white denim jumpsuit to let off some steam on Tuesday afternoon.

Taking to her Instagram, the 50-year-old treated her fans to a series of short clips in which Geri could be seen striking a giant dinosaur pinata with a colourful pinata buster.

WATCH: Geri put her strength to the test

Dressed for the fun outdoor activity, the songstress slipped into a chic all-white ensemble featuring a short-sleeved jumpsuit and a pair of chunky white trainers.

The star wore her auburn locks loose and opted to wear a black blindfold so as not to spoil the fun.

The mum-of-two won some sweets

On her second attempt, a slightly exasperated Geri said: "Did I get anything?", which was met by a resounding "no" from her children. After a couple of missed swings, the star managed to successfully pierce a hole in the cardboard pinata. Upon seeing the small packet of sweets on the lawn, Geri cheered: "I got something, yay!"

She captioned her hilarious post: "Let it out. (Soorry Dave the Dino got it)."

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Love it. I bet you really enjoyed that. So funny," whilst a second penned: "I adore you!!! Good job anyway!!"

Geri turned 50 earlier this month

"Slam it to the left! Shake it to the right!" wrote a third, whilst a fourth added: "Little dog under the tree…. jumped out of its fur."

Geri's fun-filled afternoon comes after she enjoyed a sweet outing with her five-year-old son Monty. Taking to her social media, the 50-year-old shared a heartwarming photo of the mother-son duo rocking matching bucket hats.

The mum-of-two looked so lovely in her ethereal white cotton dress. She had her tresses swept behind her for a fuss-free appearance and teamed her elegant outfit with a pair of open-toed wedges.

The star looked so elegant in her boho dress

Captioning the post, the former Spice Girl noted: "Happy Sunday. Enjoying the sunshine." Friends and fans went wild for the update and took to the comments section to leave messages for the star.

One fan wrote: "You look stunning queen omg." A second added: "Happy Sunday Geri and family I hope you're all keeping cool," whilst a third said: "Beautiful lady you look amazing."

