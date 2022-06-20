Geri Horner's daughter Bluebell pictured in rare family photo

Geri Horner shared a particularly special Father's Day with her husband Christian and their three children. Fans were particularly loving the rare photographs of Bluebell, 16, with her stepfather.

The former Spice Girl, née Geri Halliwell, rarely shares photos of her eldest daughter save for special occasions, and on Sunday fans were shown never before seen moments to remember. In the first image, Bluebell and Christian were seen hugging, showing their close bond as they beamed at the camera.

Tens of thousands of fans immediately noticed Bluebell, with one exclaiming: "WOW, GERI BLUEBELL!" Another added: "such beautiful pictures," while a third commented: "the family love radiates through all these pictures."

Bluebell looks so grown up in a rare photograph with stepfather Christian

Geri captioned the photographs with the message: "Happy Father's Day @christianhorner we love you so much. You’re the best daddy! To all the dads out there stepdads grandads we thank you."

Sweet throwback photo of Bluebell, Christian and Olivia

Another image showed Christian with his arms around Bluebell as a little girl and his daughter Olivia, now nine, enjoying a picturesque countryside walk surrounded by spring blossoms, including bluebells – it looked perfect.

Adorable Monty's Fathers Day cuddle

Last but not least, Geri shared an amusing picture of the couple's youngest child, Monty, five, giggling and looking a little shy as he nestled his face into Christian's jumper, showcasing his gorgeous strawberry blonde curls.

Geri, 49, and Christian have been married since 2015 and raise son Monty together. The Wannabe singer welcomed daughter Bluebell with her screenwriter ex Sacha Gervasi while Christian shares daughter Olivia with his ex Beverley Allen.

In a 2020 interview with The Times, Geri opened up about family life, saying: "My children have given me so much joy. But they have challenged me as well, having a 14-year-old daughter… I can't even say in case she kills me! I'm very mindful that the teenage years are a period where support and sensitivity is needed."

