Michael Strahan pays tribute to Kobe Bryant on his birthday with emotional photo

Michael Strahan was inundated with kind and supportive messages after he paid an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 44th birthday on Tuesday.

The Good Morning America anchor took to Instagram to share a photo of the late basketball star that hangs in his "man cave". The image is in a large gold frame and sees Kobe standing with his back to the camera in his number 24 Lakers jersey with 'Bryant' written across the top.

"Happy birthday, Kobe! This picture hangs in my mancave and reminds me every day of that mamba mentality you brought to this world. #MambaMentalityForever #KobeBryant," Michael penned.

Fans were touched by Michael's message, with one responding: "That's amazing to see and also know how caring of a person you truly are." A second said: "Amen! Love this pic. Perfectly said."

A third added: "Oh, I love that! Thinking of Vanessa and her sweet daughters today on a day that is no doubt a bittersweet day! Happy Heavenly Birthday, Kobe!"

Kobe tragically passed away on 26 January 2020, alongside his daughter, thirteen-year-old Gianna Bryant, after a helicopter crashed in Calabasas, near Los Angeles, California.

Michael has this photo of Kobe hanging in his man cave

His wife, Vanessa Bryant, also paid tribute to her late husband on his birthday, making fans emotional and nostalgic by sharing a heartwarming photo of the two together.

The photo sees Kobe sporting a Lakers t-shirt, the only team he ever played for during his two-decade NBA career, and holding on tightly to Vanessa, who is smiling ear to ear in the adorable portrait.

In the caption, she wrote: "Happy birthday, baby! I love you and miss you so much!" alongside the hashtag #44 and a red heart emoji.

Kobe and his wife Vanessa

Messages of support immediately poured in from fans and celebrities alike, extending ongoing support to Vanessa and a happy birthday to the iconic basketball player.

Mario Lopez, Kyle Richards, Lily Collins, and Naomi Campbell all left a string of hearts in the comments section, and Khloe Kardashian, a longtime friend of the Bryant family, wrote: "Happy birthday. I love you V!!!"

Fans also wrote: "Sending love darling," and "Happy Birthday Kobe! You are so missed."

